Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 290,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

