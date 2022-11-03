Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 814,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

