Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $130,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 176,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in NIO by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.02.

NYSE:NIO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

