Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $26,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.