Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

