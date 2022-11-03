Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 201 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,857,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,594,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 698,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 158,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

