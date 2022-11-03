Strike Price Reaches $15.32 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $52.50 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $15.32 or 0.00075869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.99 or 0.30959934 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,427,172 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.