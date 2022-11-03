Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

SUN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

