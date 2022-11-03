Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Northland Securities

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.