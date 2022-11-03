Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.03 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.90). 264,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 244,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sureserve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £128.57 million and a PE ratio of 1,107.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

