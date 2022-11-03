SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008611 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $221.30 million and $169.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.66 or 0.30878817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012057 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

