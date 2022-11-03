Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYF. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

