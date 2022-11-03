T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

TROW traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,604. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

