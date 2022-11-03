T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.