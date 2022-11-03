Tamar Securities LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 79.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 305,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,573. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.