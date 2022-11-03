TD Securities Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.70

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 193.10% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

