Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

NYSE TNK remained flat at $33.16 during trading on Thursday. 954,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,969. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 43.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

