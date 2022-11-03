Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.60 ($2.60) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.00) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

ETR O2D remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) on Thursday. 3,616,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

