Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €2.80 ($2.80) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.10) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($2.70) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, set a €3.50 ($3.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of ETR O2D remained flat at €2.21 ($2.21) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

