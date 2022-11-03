Tellor Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $39.11 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00083590 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $39.11 million and $39.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,305,159 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
