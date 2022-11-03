Tellor Price Reaches $16.20 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $16.20 or 0.00080016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and $14.77 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003271 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.97 or 0.30997789 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012107 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,301,159 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
