Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 billion-$5.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.88-$6.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $22,595,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $14,183,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $10,679,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

