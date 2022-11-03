Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $261.48 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011926 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020016 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006830 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008490 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,881,536,087,719 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,956,029,396 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
