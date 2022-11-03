Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.92 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $56.92 million and $3.91 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00011901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.26 or 0.31004243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012109 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

