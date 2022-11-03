Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

TRNO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

