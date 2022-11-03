Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Holdings Decreased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $77.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,406.49. 2,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,278. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,373.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,934.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,697.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

