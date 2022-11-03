TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$158.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$158.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. TheStreet cut TFI International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.56.
TFI International Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TFII opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $116.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.
TFI International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
