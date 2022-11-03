The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,517.43 ($52.23).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,535 ($64.00) to GBX 3,807 ($44.02) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,120 ($47.64) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 3,532 ($40.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,471.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,827.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 859.37. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,120 ($36.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,919 ($56.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 21.25 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,585 ($41.45) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($22,963.23). Also, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($41.67) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($109,840.95).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

