The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Cut by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. 17,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.03 and its 200-day moving average is $142.02. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

