The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 223,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

