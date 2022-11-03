The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $171.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $9.94 on Thursday, reaching $103.48. 48,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,028.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

