The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $108.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,949. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,674.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

