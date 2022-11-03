The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $522.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.39.
Humana Trading Up 1.3 %
Humana stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $566.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,655. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $569.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.7% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Humana by 69.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Humana by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Humana by 93.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Humana by 2,850.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.