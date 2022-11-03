The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $522.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.39.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.3 %

Humana stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $566.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,655. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $569.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.7% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Humana by 69.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Humana by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Humana by 93.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Humana by 2,850.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.