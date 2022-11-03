The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $286.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

