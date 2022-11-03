The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

