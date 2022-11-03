The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 329.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 185,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.7 %

MOS stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

