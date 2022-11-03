The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $132.18. 113,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,666. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

