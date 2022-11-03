The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
The Shyft Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.80.
Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
