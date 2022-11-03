The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

