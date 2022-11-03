The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Hansal N. Patel Sells 1,247 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timken Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Timken

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

