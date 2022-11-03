The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.4% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,144 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 278,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.78. The company had a trading volume of 482,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

