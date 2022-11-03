TheStreet Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to C+

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

