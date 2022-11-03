TheStreet Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to C+

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.
Mondelez International Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
