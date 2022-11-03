Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $102.30 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $55,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

