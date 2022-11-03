Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

