Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 29,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 377,980 shares.The stock last traded at $103.29 and had previously closed at $106.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,181,000 after acquiring an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile



Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

