Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60,268 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.67. 198,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

