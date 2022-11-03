Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,720 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $83,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.54. 43,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,896. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

