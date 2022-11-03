Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,659 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 6.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of AbbVie worth $402,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.79. 67,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

