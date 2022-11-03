Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,060,563 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,060,563 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $37,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 117,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

