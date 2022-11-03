Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.29. 2,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,293. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

