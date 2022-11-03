Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 54,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 37,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57.

Titan Mining ( TSE:TI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

